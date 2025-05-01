Omarion Hampton couldn’t be happier Jim Harbaugh is his coach

Running back Omarion Hampton had to wait until the 22nd overall pick to hear his name called in the first round of the draft last week, but he was more concerned with the team doing the picking than the number of the pick.

Hampton said on The Jim Rome Show that “fit and situation is way more important” than position in the draft order and he made it clear that he loves the fit and situation in Los Angeles. Hampton noted the presence of quarterback Justin Herbert and a strong offensive line as well as the ability to learn from backfield mate Najee Harris.

Above all else, he’s looking forward to playing for a head coach who likes to run the ball as much as Jim Harbaugh does.

“It’s been great just getting to know him and everything,” Hampton said, via the Chargers website. “We know he’s going to run the ball, he’s decided to run the ball and it’s something he wants to do. He did it all his career, so I’m just excited to get started. With him being my head coach, I couldn’t be more happy.”

It remains to be seen how the Chargers will divvy up the work in the backfield, but Harbaugh’s history says there will be plenty of it to go around.