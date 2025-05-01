Malik Nabers: If I’m getting open and not getting ball, we’ve got a problem

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers didn’t do much to hide his frustrations when the ball didn’t come his way during his rookie season and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be any more circumspect in his second season.

The question of whether wide receivers are divas came up during Nabers’s appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast and Nabers said they “definitely” are because there are only so many opportunities for them to impact games.

“I ain’t gonna speak on all receivers, but I’m gonna speak on — F—k it, I’m speaking on all receivers,” Nabers said. “We all feel the same way. We don’t like not getting the ball.”

Nabers said that when coaches tell receivers they’re going to get the ball seven times in a game, they begin doing math in their heads to calculate how that will help them get to milestones “so I can get paid.” If things don’t pan out that way, Nabers said that isn’t going to sit well with him.

“You told me I was going to get the ball,” Nabers said. “I’m getting open and I’m not getting that pill. We’ve got a problem. We’ve got a problem. . . . I ain’t playing about that ball.”

With 109 catches for 1,204 yards in his rookie season, Nabers showed he can produce without a good quarterback situation in place. The Giants have tried to improve that this offseason and Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart would all be well served by making sure that Nabers is a happy camper throughout the season.