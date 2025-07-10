Former Jaguars executive Amit Patel faces six counts of grand theft under Florida law

Former Jaguars executive Amit Patel’s legal problems aren’t over, even after pleading guilty to federal charges.

Patel, who is serving a 6.5-year sentence, has been charged with six counts of grand theft under Florida law. He embezzled $22 million from the team.

There’s no federal law against theft; it’s a state-law issue. The federal sentence arose from a guilty plea to wire fraud and an illegal monetary transaction.

And so Patel will now face additional jail time for the six counts under Florida law for stealing the money he stole from the Jaguars.

His lawyer has blamed the embezzlement on a gambling addiction. Patel also has sued FanDuel and others for “actively and intentionally target[ing] and prey[ing] on Plaintiff with incentives, credits, and gifts to create, nurture, expedite, and/or exacerbate his addiction with the only possible outcome that he would ultimately hit rock bottom.”

With a 6.5-year federal prison term and more coming for theft under Florida law, rock bottom could end up being another level or two lower for Patel.