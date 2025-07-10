 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250709.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
nbc_pft_pftpm_commandersname_250709.jpg
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
nbc_pft_pftpm_bigbillgambling_250709.jpg
Analyzing big, beautiful bill’s gambling provision

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250709.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
nbc_pft_pftpm_commandersname_250709.jpg
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
nbc_pft_pftpm_bigbillgambling_250709.jpg
Analyzing big, beautiful bill’s gambling provision

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aidan Hutchinson: I’m exactly where I need to be coming off of injury

  
Published July 10, 2025 08:45 AM

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said in May that he was fully cleared to return from the broken leg that ended his 2024 season after five games and that announcement marked the end of a long rehabilitation process.

During a recent appearance on the With the First Pick podcast, Hutchinson was asked if going through that rehab left him feeling as prepared for the coming season as he did going into his first three years with the Lions.

“I’m exactly where I need to be,” Hutchinson said. “Every year I’ve been able to improve on my own physical attributes along with the mental ones, so I feel like every year I take a step. Despite having that rehab this offseason, I feel like I’m in the perfect spot and exactly where I need to be going into Year 4.”

Hutchinson became eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but has not signed one yet. Showing that he hasn’t missed a beat because of the injury would be a good way of assuring that a big one comes his way sooner rather than later.