Aidan Hutchinson: I’m exactly where I need to be coming off of injury

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said in May that he was fully cleared to return from the broken leg that ended his 2024 season after five games and that announcement marked the end of a long rehabilitation process.

During a recent appearance on the With the First Pick podcast, Hutchinson was asked if going through that rehab left him feeling as prepared for the coming season as he did going into his first three years with the Lions.

“I’m exactly where I need to be,” Hutchinson said. “Every year I’ve been able to improve on my own physical attributes along with the mental ones, so I feel like every year I take a step. Despite having that rehab this offseason, I feel like I’m in the perfect spot and exactly where I need to be going into Year 4.”

Hutchinson became eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but has not signed one yet. Showing that he hasn’t missed a beat because of the injury would be a good way of assuring that a big one comes his way sooner rather than later.