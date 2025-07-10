Trey Smith on long-term deal: I just leave it to the hands of my agents

The Chiefs elected to franchise tag guard Trey Smith this offseason instead of letting him hit free agency.

Now, Smith and Kansas City are facing a July 15 deadline to strike a long-term deal.

In a recent interview with Up & Adams, Smith was asked what he feels the latest is on the contract front.

“I just leave it to the hands of my agents,” Smith said. “And obviously, the front office staff of the Chiefs are elite. At the end of the day, I let them take care of it. I just have to focus on being the best version of myself, being the best football player, and being prepared for training camp because St. Joe’s is around the corner. That’s going to be — I don’t even want to talk about that right now.”

Smith is currently slated to earn $23.4 million on the franchise tender in 2025.

A sixth-round pick in 2021, Smith has started 67 of 68 possible games in his career, winning Super Bowl LVII and LVIII with the Chiefs. He was a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2024.