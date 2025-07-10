Justin Simmons being “more picky” in search for contending team to play for in 2025

Safety Justin Simmons has been named a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler over the course of his nine-year NFL career, but he’s never appeared in a playoff game and changing that is the top thing on his mind as he looks for a place to play in 2025.

A report in June indicated that the Panthers were interested in the veteran, but that no signing was imminent and it might not come together if Simmons continues to prioritize the chance to get to the postseason. Simmons signed with the the Falcons last year after his eight-year run with the Broncos came to an end and Simmons said that he’s taking his time before signing anywhere else because he wants to make sure the team is in position to succeed.

“I think Atlanta I would still pick 10 out of 10 times if I was in the spot last year,” Simmons said, via Sean Keeler of the Denver Post. “But in terms of where I’m at now, being a little bit more picky where we want to go and where we want to call home next . . . the next two years, a year, whatever it is . . . but a contender is No. 1 on the list right now.”

The Broncos ended their own playoff drought without Simmons last year and Simmons said there’s no “bad blood” after he was cut loose for cap reasons, but it doesn’t seem likely that a reunion is a likely place for Simmons to end his current employment search.