Report: Panthers have interest in Justin Simmons, but no signing imminent

  
Published June 16, 2025 04:15 PM

Could veteran safety Justin Simmons end up on another NFC South club in 2025?

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers have been in touch with Simmons’ representation about potentially joining the team. But no signing is imminent at this time.

That makes sense, as Carolina wrapped up its minicamp last week and training camp isn’t set to begin until late July.

Simmons has familiarity with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who served in the same role with the Broncos in 2022. Simmons led the NFL with six interceptions that season.

A third-round pick in 2016, Simmons spent his first eight seasons with the Broncos before he was released. He then signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for 2024, starting 16 games with the club. Simmons finished the year with 62 total tackles, seven passes defensed, and two interceptions.

Simmons has 71 career passes defensed and 32 interceptions in 134 games with 124 starts.