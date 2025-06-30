Steelers trade for Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey is headed to the AFC North.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers have agreed to acquire Ramsey from the Dolphins.

Ramsey confirmed the news with a video posted to social media.

While terms of the deal were not immediately reported, Ramsey is set to receive a $1.5 million raise in 2025 to make his salary $26.6 million.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media noted that the Rams were another team heavily involved in Ramsey trade talks.

The Dolphins made it known that Ramsey would be available via trade earlier in the offseason and it became clear that the two parties would not reconcile.

Ramsey, 30, started all 17 games for the Dolphins last season, recording two interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and a sack. The three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler will now play for his fourth team.

This trade continues an uncharacteristic offseason for the Steelers, who also brought in high-profile players like DK Metcalf, Darius Slay, and most recently quarterback Aaron Rodgers.