Steelers send Minkah Fitzpatrick to Dolphins for Jalen Ramsey

  
Published June 30, 2025 11:03 AM

Who says you can’t go home?

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is headed back to the team that drafted him. The Dolphins have acquired Fitzpatrick in exchange for Jalen Ramsey, PFT has confirmed.

Ramsey’s trade to the Steelers was reported earlier on Monday.

Fitzpatrick, 28, was a Dolphins first-round pick in 2018 but was traded to the Steelers early in the 2019 season in a deal that included Pittsburgh’s 2020 first-round pick. Fitzpatrick has since become a three-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler.

Fitzpatrick started all 17 games last season, recording 96 total tackles, four passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble. He led the league with six interceptions in 2022.

Now he’ll return to South Florida and a team that is trying to change its culture in 2025.