 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: No current contract talks between Alec Pierce, Colts

  
Published June 30, 2025 11:32 AM

Colts receiver Alec Pierce was one of the most explosive players in the league in 2024, finishing with the NFL lead of 22.3 yards per reception.

Having completed his third season, the 2022 second-round pick is eligible for an extension. But according to Stephen Holder of ESPN, the Colts and Pierce’s representation are not currently engaged in contract talks.

Pierce recently noted he’s not focused on a potential new deal.

“I like to take a very day-to-day approach with things,” Pierce said, via Holder. “I don’t really think too far in advance.

“That’s why I’ve got agents,” Pierce added. “They focus on that type of stuff and what’s coming up in the short term.”

Pierce has not been helped by Indianapolis’ inconsistent quarterback play over the course of his career. He played with the combination of Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles in his rookie season. Then he had Anthony Richardson’s injury-shortened rookie year, with Gardner Minshew taking the vast majority of starts. Last year, Richardson started 11 games with Joe Flacco starting the remaining six.

Pierce isn’t likely to be Indianapolis’ No. 1 option this season, with Michael Pittman continuing in that role. He also could see his share of targets go down given No. 14 overall pick Tyler Warren’s presence as a tight end.

But Pierce has displayed his ability to be explosive. Whether it’s with the Colts or as a free agent in 2026, he’s primed to cash in with a solid payday if he continues to play well in 2025.