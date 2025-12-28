Patriots cruise to quick 7-0 lead over Jets

The Patriots are off to a good start at MetLife Stadium.

Drake Maye finished off their opening possession with a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper and the Patriots lead the Jets 7-0 with just over four minutes off the clock. The drive covered 61 yards in seven plays.

The biggest gainers on the way to the end zone were a 24-yard run by Rhamondre Stevenson and a pair of passes to tight end Hunter Henry and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Patriots need a win to go a perfect 8-0 on the road this season. They’d also take another step closer to securing their first AFC East title since Tom Brady was their quarterback.