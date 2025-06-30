 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers acquire Jonnu Smith from Dolphins

  
Published June 30, 2025 11:14 AM

Jonnu Smith is headed to Pittsburgh, too.

The Steelers and Dolphins had been engaged in trade talks for the tight end earlier this offseason. Now, the deal has been agreed to, as Pittsburgh has acquired Smith in the same blockbuster deal that will send Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers and Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Dolphins.

Via multiple reports, Pittsburgh has acquired Ramsey, Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Smith, 29, will also receive a one-year, $12 million extension with Pittsburgh.

This will be Smith’s third stint with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who previously coached the tight end as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator and Atlanta’s head coach.

Last year, Smith set new career highs with 88 receptions and 884 yards, tying a career high with eight touchdowns. Smith was selected to his first Pro Bowl.

Now, Smith is set to be another strong target for newly signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers.