Steelers acquire Jonnu Smith from Dolphins

Jonnu Smith is headed to Pittsburgh, too.

The Steelers and Dolphins had been engaged in trade talks for the tight end earlier this offseason. Now, the deal has been agreed to, as Pittsburgh has acquired Smith in the same blockbuster deal that will send Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers and Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Dolphins.

Via multiple reports, Pittsburgh has acquired Ramsey, Smith, and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Smith, 29, will also receive a one-year, $12 million extension with Pittsburgh.

This will be Smith’s third stint with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who previously coached the tight end as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator and Atlanta’s head coach.

Last year, Smith set new career highs with 88 receptions and 884 yards, tying a career high with eight touchdowns. Smith was selected to his first Pro Bowl.

Now, Smith is set to be another strong target for newly signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers.