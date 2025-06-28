It’s a Fourth of July week Father of Mine giveaway

The unofficial midpoint of the summer is approaching. So if you’re going to start doing some summer reading, now is the time.

Father of Mine and Son of Mine continue to be available for a mere 99 cents in ebook form. You will enjoy both. If you don’t enjoy them, and if you can persuade me that you actually read either or both, I’ll send you a one-dollar bill in the mail for each one.

(The decision as to whether you actually read the book(s) is mine and mine alone. Based on questions I’ll ask that will reveal whether you actually read the book(s).)

Or you can get a free print copy of Father of Mine. I’ll be giving some away this weekend, in honor of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

And while a third book in the Father of Mine series is ready to go and coming soon, I’ve decided to remove a different manuscript from the stack. The next one, a gambling/football/mob tale, is heading to the printer on Monday — with the goal of having it available in the middle of August.

Just in time to rip through it before football season starts.

For now, if you want a free copy of Father of Mine, send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “Father of Mine July 4 2025 giveaway.”