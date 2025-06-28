 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

It’s a Fourth of July week Father of Mine giveaway

  
Published June 28, 2025 10:32 AM

The unofficial midpoint of the summer is approaching. So if you’re going to start doing some summer reading, now is the time.

Father of Mine and Son of Mine continue to be available for a mere 99 cents in ebook form. You will enjoy both. If you don’t enjoy them, and if you can persuade me that you actually read either or both, I’ll send you a one-dollar bill in the mail for each one.

(The decision as to whether you actually read the book(s) is mine and mine alone. Based on questions I’ll ask that will reveal whether you actually read the book(s).)

Or you can get a free print copy of Father of Mine. I’ll be giving some away this weekend, in honor of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

And while a third book in the Father of Mine series is ready to go and coming soon, I’ve decided to remove a different manuscript from the stack. The next one, a gambling/football/mob tale, is heading to the printer on Monday — with the goal of having it available in the middle of August.

Just in time to rip through it before football season starts.

For now, if you want a free copy of Father of Mine, send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “Father of Mine July 4 2025 giveaway.”