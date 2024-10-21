Malik Nabers on catchless second half: Eagles didn’t do anything different, I was open

The Giants got wide receiver Malik Nabers back in the lineup on Sunday and the rookie caught four passes for 41 yards in the first half of their game against the Eagles.

Two of those catches came on the final possession of the half and the Giants ended that drive with a field goal that cut the Eagles’ lead to 14-3 at the break. They forced a quick punt to open the third quarter and there was some hope that they could put together a comeback, but it died quickly.

Devin Singletary ran twice for seven yards and Daniel Jones threw an incompletion that led to a punt and the Eagles would score on their next drive. That put them on track for a 28-3 win and Nabers never touched the ball again for the rest of the afternoon. After the game, Nabers was asked what the Eagles changed defensively to take him out of the game after the break.

“I mean not really different. Watch the target tape, I was open,” Nabers said, via a video from the team.

Nabers repeated “I was open” in response to another question about the second half shutout and said it was incumbent on the entire offense to be sharper in the future.

“We gotta do a better job of just making plays and protecting the quarterback and trying to do our best to score points,” Nabers said. “Our defense was doing a hell of a job, playing a good game. But it’s hard when you’re going 3-and-out, and when they get back on the field, they’re tired. We gotta give our defense some time to get some breathers, so when they get back out there, they’re still playing at a high level.”

Complaints about the offense have been a frequent part of the discourse around the Giants this season. The longer that remains the case, the harder it is to believe that the current group is going to produce markedly different results.