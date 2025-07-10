Cleveland hopes Haslams will help pay for demolition of downtown stadium

The Factory of Sadness will soon be closing. And it will eventually be demolished.

Via Rich Exner of Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb hopes the Browns will contribute to the cost of tearing it down.

“We have spent a half-billion dollars since 1999 to support the Browns and support the Haslam family with that stadium,” Bibb said. “So, it is my hope that the Haslams and the business community will support this administration and the city to demolish the stadium to ensure we have a transformation of the lakefront.”

The Browns intend to leave Cleveland for suburban Brook Park, and a new domed stadium.

Has the door closed on a deal to keep the team in Cleveland proper? Bibb, per the report, did not directly answer that question.

It sure seems that it has. And it makes sense for the Browns to participate in the cost of unbuilding the building that was built specifically for them, when they returned to the NFL in 1999.