Jaguars request interview with Steve Spagnuolo

There’s another team that would like to speak with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The Jaguars announced on Thursday that they’ve put in a request to interview Spagnuolo.

In his sixth season as Kansas City’s defensive coordinator, Spagnuolo once again has the club in the top 10 in points allowed (No. 4) and yards allowed (No. 9). Last season, the Chiefs finished No. 2 in both categories en route to winning its second consecutive Super Bowl.

Spagnuolo has also received interview requests from the Jets and Raiders.

A four-time Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator, Spagnuolo also served as Rams head coach from 2009-2011 and was the Giants interim coach for four games in 2017.