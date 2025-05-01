Joe Schoen: Jaxson Dart has a lot to learn, sitting will be beneficial

After the Giants traded up to take quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round last week, head coach Brian Daboll made it clear that Russell Wilson remains in the top spot on the depth chart.

Daboll added “that’s how it’ll be once we get started here in the spring” after calling Wilson the starter, but General Manager Joe Schoen made it clear that the team expects it to remain that way into the fall. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Schoen noted that the two men were part of a similar plan when they were in Buffalo and Josh Allen was a rookie who started the year behind Nathan Peterman.

A blowout loss in the opener led the Bills to turn to Allen the next weekend, but Schoen said that the situations aren’t totally analogous because of who the Giants have on their roster.

“That plan didn’t go as well, but we didn’t have a Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston in the room,” Schoen said. “So again, Jaxson’s going to come in, he’s got to learn the offense, there’s a lot to learn, these NFL offenses are hard to grasp and pick up and then be able to go out and execute, so the ability for him to learn and sit behind two consummate pros already will be beneficial for him.”

Schoen acknowledged that if Dart will have to be ready if “his number’s called and he has to go out and execute” at any point in the season. Given the pressure on Daboll and Schoen to show significant improvement and hope for the future, that number could win up being called earlier than anyone thinks possible right now.