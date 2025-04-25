 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_golden_250424.jpg
Packers invest in passing game with Golden
nbc_pft_hampton_250424.jpg
RB Hampton falls to Chargers at No. 22
nbc_pft_harmon_250424.jpg
Steelers don’t go QB, take DT Harmon

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_golden_250424.jpg
Packers invest in passing game with Golden
nbc_pft_hampton_250424.jpg
RB Hampton falls to Chargers at No. 22
nbc_pft_harmon_250424.jpg
Steelers don’t go QB, take DT Harmon

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Daboll: Russell Wilson will be our starter

  
Published April 24, 2025 11:30 PM

The Giants made a big move to add a quarterback to their roster on Thursday night, but adding Jaxson Dart didn’t lead to a change at the top of their depth chart.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Russell Wilson “is our starter” after the team traded up to take Dart with the 25th overall pick. The Giants dealt the 34th and 99th picks in this year’s draft as well as a 2026 third-rounder to complete the deal.

The Giants also have Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito on the roster and General Manager Joe Schoen indicated the team plans to keep Winston for the time being.

“He can come in, sit behind a couple veteran quarterbacks and learn,” Schoen said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Winston’s experience could make him appealing to other teams looking to upgrade their backup situations, so Schoen’s view of the makeup of the room could change before Week One arrives.