Brian Daboll: Russell Wilson will be our starter

The Giants made a big move to add a quarterback to their roster on Thursday night, but adding Jaxson Dart didn’t lead to a change at the top of their depth chart.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Russell Wilson “is our starter” after the team traded up to take Dart with the 25th overall pick. The Giants dealt the 34th and 99th picks in this year’s draft as well as a 2026 third-rounder to complete the deal.

The Giants also have Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito on the roster and General Manager Joe Schoen indicated the team plans to keep Winston for the time being.

“He can come in, sit behind a couple veteran quarterbacks and learn,” Schoen said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Winston’s experience could make him appealing to other teams looking to upgrade their backup situations, so Schoen’s view of the makeup of the room could change before Week One arrives.