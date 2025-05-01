Bill Belichick’s daughter in-law criticizes Jordon Hudson’s role in CBS interview

As North Carolina coach Bill Belichick tries to fetch a mop and a bucket, the mess is spreading.

Via the Daily Mail, Belichick’s daughter-in-law has publicly criticized Jordon Hudson for her role in the disastrous CBS interview.

Responding to Instagram comments supporting Hudson as a publicist who was simply doing what publicists do, Jennifer Belichick (Steve’s wife) said this: “publicists act in a professional manner and don’t ‘storm’ off set delaying an interview.”

We’ve confirmed that the comment was indeed posted by Jennifer Belichick. She is, as we understand it, not bashful about speaking her mind and not a member of the Jordon Hudson Fan Club.

In an email obtained last month by TheAthletic.com, Hudson tried to coach the UNC media team to be more sensitive to the obvious dynamics arising from Steve’s job as the team’s defensive coordinator.

“Though Steve Belichick is in fact Bill’s son, he should be depicted and represented as his own established, credible entity as opposed to an extension of Bill,” Hudson wrote on December 22. “It can be easily misinterpreted that Steve is simply benefitting from nepotism but that is not the case. Steve was fortunate to have learned defensive football strategy from the ‘greatest defensive mind’ of all-time. He has earned his position due to his performance and output. . . .”

It’s the first glimpse behind the curtain regarding the reaction to the current situation with Belichick’s inner circle. And it highlights the urgency that Belichick could be feeling to get the situation under control, quickly.