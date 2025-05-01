 Skip navigation
Kyle McCord says he got “a few prank calls” before the Eagles drafted him

  
Published May 1, 2025 09:53 AM

Shedeur Sanders was far from the only draft pick who got a prank call telling him he was drafted before he really was.

Eagles sixth-round quarterback Kyle McCord revealed after he was drafted that he had received multiple prank calls from the Philadelphia area before he got the real call from Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman.

I got a few prank calls from 609 numbers and 215 numbers, so when I got that 215 phone call, I was thinking it was another prank call,” McCord said, via the Columbus Dispatch. “But picking up the phone and having Howie on the other side, it was pretty cool.”

In addition to Sanders and McCord, players reported to have received prank calls during the draft include Colts tight end Tyler Warren, Giants defensive end Abdul Carter, Commanders offensive lineman Josh Conerly, Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham and Bills offensive lineman Chase Lundt.

It would be wise for the NFL and players’ agents to work together on making sure that players can be reached at a secure number that teams have and are keeping confidential, and that players and their agents know the phone numbers of the team representatives who will be calling draft picks to tell them they’ve been drafted. It’s unfair to players not to take more steps to protect them from telephone harassment during what should be one of the best weekends of their lives.