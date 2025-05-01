Charles Barkley is “concerned” for his “great friend” Bill Belichick

If there’s no such thing as bad publicity, North Carolina coach Bill Belichick has had a very good week.

Everyone is talking about Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. In sports. Outside of sports. John Mullaney’s Netflix show, for example, did a spoof of the disastrous Belichick interview with CBS.

Within the sports world, it’s more than a football story. Charles Barkley was asked about Belichick during a Wednesday appearance with Dan Patrick.

“Well, this is a very slippery subject for me, because Bill’s one of my really good friends,” Barkley said. “I don’t — I’m not sure what’s going on. You know, he’s been a great friend for me for a long time. We’ve been friends since he coached for the Browns. I think he’s got to be very careful right now. This is starting to be on a very slippery slope.

“He’s the greatest football coach ever. Him and Nick Saban. For college, Nick Saban. For Bill, the NFL. Yeah, from what I’m hearing, it’s starting to be a very slippery slope. And I never talk about people’s personal relationship. That’s another rule I got. But I will admit, I’m a little concerned with some of the stuff that’s going on, and I might actually reach out to him and make sure everything’s good, but I am concerned from what I’m hearing, because, yeah, it’s not a good look right now. I’ll admit that.”

Barkley made it clear that he won’t let family members or others in his personal circle get involved in his professional life.

“I have very strict rules on things about,” Barkley said. “Don’t ask me no personal questions. Nobody in my family can speak. No, I’m the one who’s famous. I’m the one who have to deal with all the crap. No, don’t. Don’t say anything. Because if you say something, it’s just going to muddy the water. That’s what I call it. If any family members speak out, it’s just going to muddy the water. And, yeah, I’m a little concerned, I’ll admit that. Because, you know, he’s my friend through good, bad, and whatever, and I just hope I hope everything’s alright.”

It’s a delicate subject for everyone. Looming over the entire situation is a 49-year-age difference that is no one’s business but for the people in the relationship. Still, the fact that anyone — wife, child, sibling, girlfriend — has taken such an active role in Belichick’s professional interests is objectively jarring. It would be for any accomplished football coach. When it comes to the very guarded and “do your job"-ish Belichick, it’s even more alarming.

Hudson has no job with the North Carolina football program. But she’s acting like she does. Apparently with Belichick’s consent. Presumably, he’s paying her directly. Either in salary or real estate, or both. (Hopefully, they’ve retained a CPA and/or a tax lawyer, given the realities of employment taxes and gift taxes.)

Barkley — whose genius comes from his ability and willingness to say what others are thinking — has expressed the concerns that others have. When does a situation like this cross the line from the normal benefits incidental to a personal relationship to something that could be more contrived, strategic, and/or opportunistic?

All of this is making Belichick look bad. It’s affecting his legacy. Whether it’s making Hudson look bad is a matter of perspective. She’s amassing influence and, apparently, wealth. It’s fair to ask whether there’s a point at which it’s more about her influence and wealth and less about the relationship?

We don’t know the answer. Barkley doesn’t know the answer. But Barkley is “concerned” for his “great friend.” Barkley senses that something is off. Because, based on recent events, something seems to be off.

Whether something is or isn’t off isn’t known. And none of this would be anyone’s business if Belichick wasn’t directly involving her in his professional exploits, both as to his football team and as to his new book. That’s what makes it relevant. Working for UNC while not working for UNC. Serving as a de facto handler/publicist for a man who had previously delegated those roles to people who have the education, experience, and job title to do it.

That’s why this story continues to drive so much of the conversation in and around football. Something just seems to be off. (Again, whether something is or isn’t off isn’t known.) The fact that the coach in question is one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of the sport makes it even more confusing to everyone who is paying attention — especially to those who have known Belichick over the years and who consider him to be a “great friend.”

Like Charles Barkley.