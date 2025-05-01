Jonathan Gannon: Just wait until Marvin Harrison Jr. plays this year

The Cardinals selected Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft.

It was seen as a strong pick at the time, and even though his numbers weren’t off the charts, Harrison delivered a solid rookie season.

But entering 2025, head coach Jonathan Gannon says Harrison is primed to make significant improvements.

“When the staff’s in place, the jump from Year 1 to Year 2, I think that’s where guys make a huge jump,” Gannon said in a recent interview with Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “And this guy played unbelievable ball for us. But if you talk to him, he’d be the first to tell you, I need to get better at these couple of things. And man, he has went to work on them. He’s went to work on them.

“He looks awesome out there right now.”

Gannon noted that in his exit meeting with Harrison to end 2024, the receiver had an improvement plan laid out for himself.

“[H]e came up to me and he handed me a piece of paper — it wasn’t me handing him a piece of paper,” Gannon said. “But we knew that, you know what I mean? The guy is a readymade pro. He does all the right things. He was here the whole offseason — he skipped out one week, he went and trained with a bunch of different receivers. But he was here the whole offseason. And I think he added a little bit of muscle mass, he looks a little bit bigger. All his numbers, his metrics, are all better than when we got him.

“I’m not going to speak truth into the universe, but just wait until this guy plays this year.”

Harrison finished his rookie season with 62 receptions for 885 yards with eight touchdowns.