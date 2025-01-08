Patriots request interview with Aaron Glenn

Add one more to the list of teams interested in speaking with Detroit’s defensive coordinator.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, the Patriots have put in an interview request for Aaron Glenn.

That means Glenn has now received an interview request from all six teams with a head coaching vacancy in this cycle.

Glenn, 52, has been the Lions’ defensive coordinator since Dan Campbell was hired as head coach in 2021.

With the Lions on their playoff bye, Glenn is slated to virtually meet with the Bears, Jaguars, Saints, and Jets between January 9 and January 12.