Cowboys pleased with Trevon Diggs’ rehab this time after previous frustrations

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a Week 3 practice in 2023. During the rehab process, he did not rehab at the team facility full time.

Diggs now is rehabbing the same knee after chondral bone graft surgery Jan. 23, which entails transplanting pieces of bone tissue into the joint to stimulate growth.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones publicly rebuked Diggs for his previous rehab, suggesting his missed time at the team facility could have made him “more subject” to re-injuring the knee.

“He’s working hard,” Jones said last week, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “That’s very important, because if he will be very good and diligent as to his rehab process, then he’ll get back quicker, and he will arrive when he does get back, sounder than if he has not worked as hard. He’s more subject to injury. He’s learned that one time. My point is, I have a lot of hope that his actual rehab and experience from the time before is really helping him out, and I think it has.”

Diggs returned for the start of the 2024 season after missing 15 games in 2023. He played 11 games before his most recent knee injury.

His 2025 season is in question.

Diggs, who twice has made the Pro Bowl, had his $9 million base salary for 2025 become fully guaranteed in March. He has a salary cap hit of $12.5 million this season and next season is due a base salary of $14.5 million with an $18.4 million cap hit.