CBS News: There were no limitations on the Bill Belichick interview

When 60 Minutes did an Aaron Rodgers profile that painted him as sensitive and he complained about it, CBS News issued a statement that said “it was obvious we got it right.”

The statement issued by CBS News on Wednesday was far less entertaining, but far more important.

In response to a statement from North Carolina coach Bill Belichick indicating that he set specific limits on his book-related interviews, CBS News has issued a statement explaining otherwise.

“When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview,” a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement posted on Twitter. “There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”

That’s what most interviews are. Sometimes, the subject of an interview will try to restrict the subject matter to avoid certain subjects. The entity conducting the interview then must decide whether to comply or to decline to do the interview. (Our usual response when this happens is to explain that, if the question is asked, it’s for the subject of the interview to have a response ready.)

Also, there’s a subtle but critical choice of words at the outset of the CBS statement: “When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick. . . .” This implies that the interview was initiated by and/or requested by Belichick’s publisher, and that CBS “agreed” to do it. It wasn’t, for example, the product of CBS targeting a reclusive figure who didn’t want to talk, but who had to be persuaded to consent to an interview.

When someone is trying to sell a book, they WANT to talk. The publisher EXPECTS them to talk. It’s part of the deal. People who see or hear the interview become aware of the book and, ideally, more likely to buy it.

Here, it appears that the publisher pitched a Belichick interview to CBS — and that CBS “agreed” to do it. Why would CBS also agree to ask only about the contents of the book? They were basically doing the publisher and Belichick a favor.

He’s used to being able to dictate the terms of his interactions with the media. He’s used to reporters tiptoeing on moth-ridden sweatshirts around him. In this case, CBS did not do that.

It remains to be seen whether CBS News releases the full interview. Belichick has basically triple-option dared them to do it.

What better way to let everyone know what really happened?