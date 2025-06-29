Is Brian Callahan on the hot seat in 2025?

I was talking to my son last night about the recent PFT list of the five hottest coaching seats.

Said my son, “Is Brian Callahan on it?”

Said I, “Shit!”

If Panthers coach Dave Canales is there as he enters his second season as a head coach, the Titans head coach should be, too. Although the precise reasons are different, the common thread is an unpredictability tracing to top-down dysfunction.

In Tennessee, Chad Speck became after 2024 the latest winner of the in-house power struggle. He’s running the show, with Mike Borgonzi now the G.M. The latest iteration of mismatched front office/coach could result in Speck/Borgonzi wanting their own head coach after the coming season.

Callahan went 3-14 last year. Good (bad) enough to secure the first overall pick, and the rights to quarterback Cam Ward.

It would be much better for Ward if Callahan sticks around. The young quarterback doesn’t need a revolving door. He needs consistency and continuity.

But dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things, and the recent run of dysfunction in Tennessee is reason enough to wonder whether Callahan will be feeling the heat, unless he at least doubles his first-year win total in his second NFL campaign.