 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Is Brian Callahan on the hot seat in 2025?

  
Published June 29, 2025 10:35 AM

I was talking to my son last night about the recent PFT list of the five hottest coaching seats.

Said my son, “Is Brian Callahan on it?”

Said I, “Shit!”

If Panthers coach Dave Canales is there as he enters his second season as a head coach, the Titans head coach should be, too. Although the precise reasons are different, the common thread is an unpredictability tracing to top-down dysfunction.

In Tennessee, Chad Speck became after 2024 the latest winner of the in-house power struggle. He’s running the show, with Mike Borgonzi now the G.M. The latest iteration of mismatched front office/coach could result in Speck/Borgonzi wanting their own head coach after the coming season.

Callahan went 3-14 last year. Good (bad) enough to secure the first overall pick, and the rights to quarterback Cam Ward.

It would be much better for Ward if Callahan sticks around. The young quarterback doesn’t need a revolving door. He needs consistency and continuity.

But dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things, and the recent run of dysfunction in Tennessee is reason enough to wonder whether Callahan will be feeling the heat, unless he at least doubles his first-year win total in his second NFL campaign.