Steelers receivers coach Zach Azzanni loves the “challenge” of working with Aaron Rodgers

The delicate genius can be hard on receivers. And Steelers receivers coach Zach Azzanni welcomes the reality that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has high standards for his pass catchers.

“I love that challenge,” Azzanni said regarding coexistence with a demanding quarterback, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “I like that. I’d rather have someone that’s dialed into the detail in the perimeter, and those guys ultimately have to be on the same page. I understand that he’s hard on receivers, and I like that because I’m hard on receivers.”

Azzanni has some experience with the new Steelers signal caller. He was the receivers coach in New York during Rodgers’s first season there. While Rodgers ultimately was limited to four snaps due to a torn Achilles tendon, Azzanni was able to witness Rodgers’s style during the offseason program and training camp in 2023.

We all witnessed it last year, when Rodgers publicly called out former Jets receiver Mike Williams for running his route poorly on a play that resulted in a game-sealing interception against the Bills. With Williams finishing the season in Pittsburgh, the holdovers from 2024 (Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, Roman Wilson, for instance) surely heard plenty from Williams about the way their new quarterback wants things.

With Rodgers making only a cameo appearance in the offseason program, it adds more pressure to every rep they get with him, including during the slow-time sessions in Malibu.