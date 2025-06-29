The feds are investigating NBA player Malik Beasley over gambling

The proliferation of legalized gambling has had plenty of unintended consequences. In the NBA, another serious set of consequences could be playing out.

ESPN.com reports that federal authorities are investigating Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley on gambling allegations.

The case traces to the 2023-24 season, when Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks. A prominent sportsbook detected “usually heavy betting” on Beasley’s stats in January 2024.

“An investigation is not a charge,” attorney Steve Haney told ESPN.com. “Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now he has not been charged with anything.”

The NBA told ESPN.com that it is cooperating with the investigation.

Last year, Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter received a lifetime ban from the NBA for his role in a gambling scheme based on Porter’s “under” propositions in multiple games.

The NFL has managed to avoid a major gambling scandal since the U.S. Supreme Court opened the floodgates for states to adopt spots betting in 2018. It feels as if it’s just a matter of time before it happens in America’s most popular sport.