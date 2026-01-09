Omarion Hampton questionable to play on Sunday night

The status of Chargers running back Omarion Hampton for the team’s playoff opener in New England won’t be determined until closer to kickoff on Sunday night.

Hampton is listed as questionable to face the Patriots because of the ankle injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Hampton was on the field on Friday and told reporters that he plans on playing this weekend.

Hampton had 124 carries for 545 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season.

The Chargers are also listing tackle Austin Deculus (oblique), edge rusher Bud Dupree (hamstring), tight end Tucker Fisk (ankle), safety Elijah Molden (hamstring), and linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips as questionable. Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (hamstring) and safety Kendall Williamson (ankle) have been ruled out.