Bucs interview Brian Callahan for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 9, 2026 02:33 PM

The Buccaneers announced on Friday that they have completed an interview for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Former Titans head coach Brian Callahan met with the team about the opening on Todd Bowles’ staff. The interview was held remotely.

Callahan was hired by the Titans in 2024 and fired six games into the 2025 season. He was 4-19 during his time in Tennessee.

Prior to being hired by the Titans, Callahan was the offensive coordinator for the Bengals for five seasons. The Bengals enjoyed a lot more success during Callahan’s tenure than the Titans did and Callahan helped with the development of quarterback Joe Burrow in Cincinnati after he was selected first overall in 2020.

The Bucs won’t be breaking in a new quarterback, but the Callahan interview suggests they may be looking for a more experienced hand to work with Baker Mayfield after Josh Grizzard was dismissed following his first season as a coordinator.