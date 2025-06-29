Jalin Hyatt packs on more than 20 pounds

Receiver Jalin Hyatt has yet to move the needle in the NFL. As he prepares for his all-important third NFL season, he has moved the needle on the scale. Considerably.

Hyatt has packed on more than 20 pounds this offseason, in an effort to perform better against the big boys.

“I played at like 170, 171 last year, I’m about 194, 195 now,” Hyatt recently told the Giants Huddle podcast, via NFL.com. “I’m telling you, that’s what darkness does to you. It changes you.”

Hyatt believes the extra weight won’t impact the 4.4 speed that helped make him a third-round pick in 2023.

“Speed will stay there, but for me it’s just learning to run at this weight, learning to play faster, play bigger, play stronger through contact,” Hyatt said. “I felt like that was one of the things that I needed to work on from last season, just felt weak. So I just had to get stronger.”

Hyatt also said he hopes to move around more in 2025, sliding from the outside to the slot.

Something needs to change. After catching 23 passes for 373 yards as a rookie, Hyatt’s production slipped dramatically in 2024. Despite appearing in 16 games, he caught only eight passes for 62 yards.

The top receivers on the Giants’ depth chart are Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and WanDale Robinson. Hyatt surely hopes to disrupt that. He also surely hopes to preserve his spot on the roster and/or lay the foundation for his future in New York.

Otherwise, he’ll likely be trying to lay the foundation for a future elsewhere.