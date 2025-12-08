Andy Reid on fourth-and-1: It’s terrible to say since we didn’t get it, but I’d probably do that again

Among the most consequential plays in Kansas City’s 20-10 loss to Houston on Sunday was the ill-fated fourth-and-1 pass with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters after the contest that he “messed that one up” with the game tied and the Chiefs at their own 31-yard line.

In his Monday news conference, Reid was asked if he had any other feelings about that decision and play-call after watching it back on film.

“Well listen, we’ve been so good in that area — whether it was run or pass,” Reid said. “And so, I felt we were in a good position. I thought we had a good play. Again, I thought it was the right thing to do then.

“This is terrible to say in a situation like this because we didn’t win and we didn’t get that, but I would probably do that same thing again. But, I also know, when you don’t get ‘em, it can be a problem, especially when they’re in that field-goal-range area. But, again, I thought the risk-reward was right for that time. It slapped me in the face, though. It didn’t go that way.”

With the club at 6-7, Kansas City’s postseason hopes are dwindling, though not completely extinguished. That’s part of the message for how Reid will motivate the club with a Week 15 home matchup with the Chargers on tap.

“I have learned over the years that anything’s possible,” Reid said. “So, I communicated that to the guys. They were down in the dumps after the game. I mean, they put their heart and soul into that thing and we came up short. But, at the same time, there’s a way you’ve got to pick yourself up and get yourself going again. And hope is always a good motivator there.

“So, I think our guys realize that. I mentioned it to them after the game — not that that’s what they wanted to hear at that particular time. They were still very upset about what just went on. They wanted to win that game, obviously.”