Raiders 'don't look good' after loss to Broncos
Raiders ‘don’t look good’ after loss to Broncos
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff

Other PFT Content

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs “in play” to return on Thursday

  
Published December 8, 2025 03:07 PM

The Buccaneers are leaving the door open for three offensive players to return to action against the Falcons on Thursday night.

Head coach Todd Bowles said at a Monday press conference that wide receiver Mike Evans, left tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Jalen McMillan are “in play” to be in the lineup in Week 15.

Evans and McMillan both returned to practice last week and will need to be activated from injured reserve to play in the game. Evans has been out since fracturing his clavicle in Week 7 while McMillan has missed the entire season with a neck injury.

Wirfs was listed as questionable to play against the Saints with an oblique injury and he was declared inactive 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.