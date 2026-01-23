 Skip navigation
Josh Allen is sitting in on Bills’ head-coaching interviews

  
Published January 23, 2026 01:41 PM

When Bills owner Terry Pegula said Wednesday that quarterback Josh Allen “will be part of the team to help select a new coach” and is “going to be working with us,” Pegula meant it.

Per multiple reports, the 2024 NFL MVP is sitting in on the interviews for the team’s next head coach.

It makes sense to involve Allen. Teams expect the franchise quarterback to be an extension of management. They deserve a seat at the table.

But they can’t run the show. Good coaches push their players to get the most out of their skills. A certain amount of tension is required. If the coach and quarterback are buddies, the player’s (and the team’s) best interests may not be served.

Still, it’s no secret that this move is all about getting the most out of the remaining years of Allen’s prime. He turns 30 on May 21. How many more chances do Allen and the Bills realistically have before his abilities begin to yield to Father Time?

They need to get this hire right. And they need to strike the right balance between giving Allen a voice and potentially ignoring his final opinion.