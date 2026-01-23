 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs announce Eric Bieniemy is back as offenisve coordinator

  
Published January 23, 2026 01:38 PM

The Chiefs have made it official: Eric Bieniemy is back.

Kansas City announced that Bieniemy has returned to the franchise as its offensive coordinator on Friday.

For several weeks, there had been rumblings that Bieniemy could return to the Chiefs after the club finished the 2025 season 6-11, ranking No. 20 in total yards and No. 21 in points scored.

While Matt Nagy generated some buzz as a head coaching candidate, he will officially depart the franchise. Nagy’s contract with Kansas City was expiring. The Chiefs put out a “thank you” message to Nagy on social media a few hours before announcing Bieniemy’s return, confirming Nagy is out.

Bieniemy was on Andy Reid’s offensive staff in Kansas City from 2013-2022, first serving as running backs coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Bieniemy was the Commanders’ offensive coordinator in 2023 before serving as UCLA’s offensive coordinator in 2024. He returned to the NFL as Chicago’s running backs coach in 2025.