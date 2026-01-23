Chiefs announce Eric Bieniemy is back as offenisve coordinator

The Chiefs have made it official: Eric Bieniemy is back.

Kansas City announced that Bieniemy has returned to the franchise as its offensive coordinator on Friday.

For several weeks, there had been rumblings that Bieniemy could return to the Chiefs after the club finished the 2025 season 6-11, ranking No. 20 in total yards and No. 21 in points scored.

While Matt Nagy generated some buzz as a head coaching candidate, he will officially depart the franchise. Nagy’s contract with Kansas City was expiring. The Chiefs put out a “thank you” message to Nagy on social media a few hours before announcing Bieniemy’s return, confirming Nagy is out.

Bieniemy was on Andy Reid’s offensive staff in Kansas City from 2013-2022, first serving as running backs coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Bieniemy was the Commanders’ offensive coordinator in 2023 before serving as UCLA’s offensive coordinator in 2024. He returned to the NFL as Chicago’s running backs coach in 2025.