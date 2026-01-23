Former Eagles defensive tackle Kevin Johnson killed in Los Angeles homeless encampment

Former NFL defensive tackle Kevin Johnson was killed this week at a homeless encampment in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said Johnson was pronounced dead Wednesday morning. The cause of death was homicide by blunt head trauma and stab wounds.

No charges have been filed.

The 55-year-old Johnson had been suffering from health issues and was reportedly living at the homeless encampment.

Johnson was a 1993 fourth-round pick of the Patriots but didn’t make the roster in New England. He had brief stints with the Raiders and Vikings and is best remembered for playing for the Eagles in 1995 and 1996, recording six sacks and returning a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown.