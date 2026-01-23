Cowboys announce Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator

Word on Thursday was that the Cowboys were working to finalize a deal with Christian Parker to become their new defensive coordinator and that process has come to an end on Friday.

The Cowboys announced that Parker has agreed to a deal to join Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff in Dallas. Parker was the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Eagles for the last two seasons.

This will be Parker’s first time as a defensive coordinator, which is a departure from recent history in Dallas. Matt Eberflus, Mike Zimmer, Dan Quinn, Mike Nolan, Rod Marinelli, Monte Kiffin, and Rob Ryan preceded Parker in that role and all of them had previous experience in the role.

After firing Eberflus, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that was not a prerequisite this time around and the Parker hire shows that he was telling the truth. Now they’ll get to work on building a unit that can do a better job than the one Eberflus put together in 2025.