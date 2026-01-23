 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys announce Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator

  
Published January 23, 2026 01:19 PM

Word on Thursday was that the Cowboys were working to finalize a deal with Christian Parker to become their new defensive coordinator and that process has come to an end on Friday.

The Cowboys announced that Parker has agreed to a deal to join Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff in Dallas. Parker was the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Eagles for the last two seasons.

This will be Parker’s first time as a defensive coordinator, which is a departure from recent history in Dallas. Matt Eberflus, Mike Zimmer, Dan Quinn, Mike Nolan, Rod Marinelli, Monte Kiffin, and Rob Ryan preceded Parker in that role and all of them had previous experience in the role.

After firing Eberflus, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that was not a prerequisite this time around and the Parker hire shows that he was telling the truth. Now they’ll get to work on building a unit that can do a better job than the one Eberflus put together in 2025.