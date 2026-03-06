Tyler Biadasz didn’t visit the Bears

There’s an interesting postscript to the news that former Commanders center Tyler Biadasz has agreed to terms with the Chargers.

Biadasz, contrary to published reports, never visited the Bears, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

Word of a Biadasz trip to Chicago emerged on Tuesday, not long after Bears starting center Drew Dalman, a 2025 Pro Bowler, abruptly and unexpectedly retired.

Neither the Wednesday nor the Thursday NFL transaction reports list a visit by Biadasz to the Bears. (Sometimes, there’s a lag of a day or so.)

The timing and wording of the initial report made waves in some circles, given that it created the impression that the visit was happening before Biadasz was officially released by the Commanders. And while tampering is rampant in the NFL, blatant and obvious violations can quickly attract the attention of 345 Park Avenue.

In this case, there’s no there there. Biadasz never went to Chicago, even though the Bears still have an obvious need at a fairly important position on the offensive line.