nbc_pft_badbunny_260303.jpg
Roc Nation drops numbers for Bad Bunny’s SB show
v2nbc_pft_mack_260303.jpg
Mack reportedly will play and explore options
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260303.jpg
Are Bears the best fit for Crosby?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Tyler Biadasz to visit with Bears

  
Published March 3, 2026 03:54 PM

The Bears have started the process of finding a new center.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Tyler Biadasz is visiting the team. The Bears signed Drew Dalman to a three-year contract as a free agent last year, but Dalman has informed the team that he is retiring after five NFL seasons.

Biadasz spent the last two seasons with the Commanders, but he was released with one year left on his deal so he is free to sign with a team immediately. He started 31 games in Washington and 53 games over four seasons with the Cowboys.

The Bears are set to have the rest of their starting offensive line back, but Dalman’s retirement makes center an unexpected need ahead of the new league year.