Tyler Biadasz to visit with Bears

The Bears have started the process of finding a new center.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Tyler Biadasz is visiting the team. The Bears signed Drew Dalman to a three-year contract as a free agent last year, but Dalman has informed the team that he is retiring after five NFL seasons.

Biadasz spent the last two seasons with the Commanders, but he was released with one year left on his deal so he is free to sign with a team immediately. He started 31 games in Washington and 53 games over four seasons with the Cowboys.

The Bears are set to have the rest of their starting offensive line back, but Dalman’s retirement makes center an unexpected need ahead of the new league year.