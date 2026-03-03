Report: Bears center Drew Dalman is retiring from the NFL at age 27

Bears center Drew Dalman is walking away from football at the age of 27.

Dalman told the Bears he is retiring, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A 2021 fourth-round pick of the Falcons, Dalman signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Bears a year ago. He had a very strong first season in Chicago, and from all indications was a big part of the Bears’ future. Instead, he’s saying goodbye.

The arrival of Dalman was part of a major revival of the Bears’ offensive line last season, but now that line has two big question marks, because of Dalman’s departure and the serious knee injury suffered by left tackle Ozzy Trapilo in the playoffs. Trapilo is expected to miss most of the 2026 season.

The Bears thought they were set at center, but now it becomes a major position of need in Chicago heading into free agency.