nbc_pft_badbunny_260303.jpg
Roc Nation drops numbers for Bad Bunny’s SB show
v2nbc_pft_mack_260303.jpg
Mack reportedly will play and explore options
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260303.jpg
Are Bears the best fit for Crosby?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Report: Bears center Drew Dalman is retiring from the NFL at age 27

  
Published March 3, 2026 02:59 PM

Bears center Drew Dalman is walking away from football at the age of 27.

Dalman told the Bears he is retiring, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A 2021 fourth-round pick of the Falcons, Dalman signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Bears a year ago. He had a very strong first season in Chicago, and from all indications was a big part of the Bears’ future. Instead, he’s saying goodbye.

The arrival of Dalman was part of a major revival of the Bears’ offensive line last season, but now that line has two big question marks, because of Dalman’s departure and the serious knee injury suffered by left tackle Ozzy Trapilo in the playoffs. Trapilo is expected to miss most of the 2026 season.

The Bears thought they were set at center, but now it becomes a major position of need in Chicago heading into free agency.