Browns restructuring Deshaun Watson’s contract for cap space

The Browns are making a minor, expected move in advance of the new league year beginning next week.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are restructuring quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract for cap space on Friday.

Watson’s cap charge was set to be $80.72 million in 2026. With the restructure, the Browns will clear $35.76 million in cap room.

Coming off a twice-torn Achilles, Watson is currently expected to compete for Cleveland’s starting quarterback role for 2026. It is the last year of Watson’s fully guaranteed, five-year deal with the Browns. But given the number of restructures Watson has undergone in the last several years, Cleveland will be paying for Watson’s deal long after this season concludes.

Watson has played just 19 games for Cleveland since the club won out on trading for his services during the 2022 offseason. The Browns have gone 9-10 in those contests.