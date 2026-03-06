With Frank Reich as offensive coordinator, Jets may turn to Carson Wentz at quarterback

New Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich may want to bring in one of his old quarterbacks to run his offense again: Carson Wentz.

Wentz is Reich’s preferred option because of the relationship they built during the time they’ve previously spent together, according to Connor Hughes of SNY.

Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator during Wentz’s first two NFL seasons, and while playing in Reich’s offense in 2017, Wentz was an MVP candidate before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Then when Reich was head coach of the Colts, Wentz played for one season in Indianapolis in 2021 and played well for most of the season, although Wentz’s tenure with the Colts is remembered mostly for his disastrous final game, in which a season-ending upset loss knocked the Colts out of playoff contention.

Wentz started five games for the Vikings last season, completing 65.1 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He becomes a free agent next week.

The Jets are expected to add multiple quarterbacks this offseason, and Wentz would have to compete for playing time, but no one should be surprised if he’s playing in Reich’s offense again, with a third team.