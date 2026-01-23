Patriots rule Harold Landry out for the AFC Championship Game

The Patriots will not have their regular season leader in sacks in the lineup as they try to advance to the Super Bowl.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said at a Friday press conference that edge rusher Harold Landry has been ruled out of Sunday’s game in Denver because of a knee injury. Landry was out of practice this week.

Vrabel also said that three players have been listed as questionable to face the Broncos. Wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen), cornerback Carlton Davis III (concussion protocol), and linebacker Marte Mapu (hip) make up that group.

Hollins remains on injured reserve and the Patriots will have to make a roster move by Saturday afternoon in order to have him available this weekend.