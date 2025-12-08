CeeDee Lamb “progressing nicely” in concussion protocol

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb remains in concussion protocol, but with the team on a mini-bye, he has extra time to recover.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer offered a promising update on Lamb on Monday as the Cowboys returned to the team facility.

“He’s doing good,” Schottenheimer said, via the team website. “Talked to him over the weekend. He’s progressing nicely, and hopefully things work out like we expect.”

In Thursday night’s 44-30 loss to the Lions, Lamb had six catches for 121 yards before landing on his head with 12:42 remaining in the third quarter.

He has 57 receptions for 865 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season.

The Cowboys also are waiting to see the status of edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) and left tackle Tyler Guyton (knee) as the week progresses. Both missed the game against the Lions.

“We will find out a little bit more over the next two days, 48 hours,” Schottenheimer said of Clowney and Guyton’s availability for Sunday Night Football.