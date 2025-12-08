 Skip navigation
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
CeeDee Lamb “progressing nicely” in concussion protocol

  
Published December 8, 2025 01:40 PM

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb remains in concussion protocol, but with the team on a mini-bye, he has extra time to recover.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer offered a promising update on Lamb on Monday as the Cowboys returned to the team facility.

He’s doing good,” Schottenheimer said, via the team website. “Talked to him over the weekend. He’s progressing nicely, and hopefully things work out like we expect.”

In Thursday night’s 44-30 loss to the Lions, Lamb had six catches for 121 yards before landing on his head with 12:42 remaining in the third quarter.

He has 57 receptions for 865 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season.

The Cowboys also are waiting to see the status of edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) and left tackle Tyler Guyton (knee) as the week progresses. Both missed the game against the Lions.

“We will find out a little bit more over the next two days, 48 hours,” Schottenheimer said of Clowney and Guyton’s availability for Sunday Night Football.