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Dallas Goedert, Eagles push void date of his contract to March 16

  
Published March 13, 2026 05:46 PM

Dallas Goedert and the Eagles have pushed the void date of his contract back for the second time this week.

Goedert’s contract was originally set to void at the start of the league year, but the two sides agreed to push it back to Friday to give more time to negotiate an extension. Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com reports that they have agreed to another delay and the contract is now set to void on Monday.

If Goedert’s contract voids, $20.5 million of dead money would hit the Eagles’ salary cap. Working out an extension would allow the Eagles to better manage their cap while also keeping Goedert in Philadelphia.

Goedert had 60 catches for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2025 season. His 409 career receptions rank fifth in franchise history.