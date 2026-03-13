Bills agree to terms with S Geno Stone on one-year deal

The Bills are signing safety Geno Smith to a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Stone, who turns 27 in April, spent the past two seasons with the Bengals, starting all 34 possible games.

In 2025, Stone totaled 104 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

The Ravens made him a seventh-round pick in 2020, and he spent his first four seasons in Baltimore. He has 312 tackles, 14 interceptions and 21 pass breakups in his career.

He joins a room that includes C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cole Bishop, Jordan Hancock and Sam Franklin.