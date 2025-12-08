 Skip navigation
Daniel Jones to undergo surgery on torn Achilles this week

  
Published December 8, 2025 02:44 PM

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will miss the season with a torn right Achilles.

Coach Shane Steichen announced on Monday that Jones will undergo season-ending surgery this week.

Jones was playing through what was reported to be a hairline fracture in his left fibula when he went down in the first quarter on Sunday with an injury to his opposite leg. Steichen would not confirm postgame that Jones had torn his right Achilles, saying only “it’s not looking good.”

Although a torn Achilles is easily diagnosed, Jones underwent an MRI on Monday to confirm the injury.

Steichen also said backup quarterback Riley Leonard is dealing with knee soreness but will “hopefully” be available for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

If that wasn’t enough, cornerback Charvarius Ward is in concussion protocol.