Chargers TE David Njoku: We have the players, tools to do it all

Tight end David Njoku spent an extended time on the open market as a free agent before signing a one-year deal with the Chargers earlier this month.

Njoku said on Tuesday that he “could’ve signed before the draft in other places,” but had his eye on the Chargers as a preferred destination because he believed it would be a “perfect fit” for his skills. He noted the presence of head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and quarterback Justin Herbert as some of the leading reasons for that belief.

While he hasn’t spent much time with his new team, it has been enough to reinforce Njoku’s feeling that he is in the right spot.

“I feel like we can be destructive,” Njoku said, via the team’s website. “We got the tools, we got the keys, we got the players to do it all. It’s up to us to put it all together.”

Putting it all together has been an issue for the Chargers in the Herbert era as they have lost all three of their playoff appearances as a road team in the wild card round. The additions of McDaniel and Njoku are big parts of this year’s bid to author a happier ending.