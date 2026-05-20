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Roger Goodell: Bears’ stadium decision will be between two viable sites

  
Published May 20, 2026 09:40 AM

The NFL believes the Bears will soon make a choice between a new indoor stadium in Illinois and a new indoor stadium in Indiana, and that either location can work.

That’s what NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said after team owners were updated on the Bears’ stadium situation at the league meeting. Hammond, Indiana, has already made its case for the Bears, and Goodell thinks the finishing touches on the proposal for a site in Arlington Heights, Illinois, will be done soon.

“They’ll have two viable sites that the Bears can make their decision from,” Goodell said.

Either way, the Bears are leaving the city of Chicago, where they have played for more than a century. The only question now is whether they’ll remain in Illinois, or leave the only state they’ve called home.