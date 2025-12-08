 Skip navigation
Tee Higgins is back in the concussion protocol

  
December 8, 2025

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is back in the concussion protocol.

Higgins was evaluated for a concussion multiple times during Sunday’s loss to the Bills and passed those tests, but head coach Zac Taylor said at a Monday press conference that the wideout reported symptoms after the game. That led to him being placed in the protocol.

Higgins had six catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the 39-34 loss. He missed Week 13 with a concussion and said after Sunday’s game that he had no concern about staying in the game despite hitting his head on the turf multiple times.

The Bengals host the Ravens in Week 15. Higgins’ progress through the protocol will be updated when the team practices on Wednesday.